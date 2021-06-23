Wed, June 23

2016—Memorializing W.Va.’s worst flooding in 100 years, a burning house is filmed as it floats down a creek.

2008—James Hansen warns Congress about global warming—again.

2005—Roller coaster safety expert Richard H. Brown, 64, dies of injuries received in a fall in his own driveway.

2001—“Dark Winter”—a war game simulation of a smallpox outbreak in the U.S.—shows lack of preparation for pandemic would result in chaos.

1988—NASA’s James Hansen warns Congress of the seriousness of the threat of global warming.

1976—Edwin Walker, former Army General and Lee Harvey Oswald target, is arrested for fondling an undercover cop in a Dallas men’s room.

1972—Nixon is hoist’ on his own tape recorder, ordering the CIA to block the FBI’s Watergate investigation.

1959—As a film adaptation of his book “I Will Spit on Your Graves” is screened in Paris, author Boris Vian stands, yells “These guys are supposed to be American? My ass!,” and dies.

1955—Bill Loeb writes in the Union Leader that Ike has “done more to destroy the respect, honor and power of the U.S. than any President in its history.” He ain’t seen nothing yet.

1947—The U.S. Senate puts the screws to labor by overriding Truman’s veto of the Taft-Hartley Act.

1914—Debate heats up among Western Federation members in Butte: the miners’ union hall is dynamited.