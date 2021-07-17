Sat, July 17

2020—Asked if he’ll concede if he loses, #45 says “I’ll have to see.”

2015—Portsmouth cops grill Mike Thiel at his office about a letter in which he complains about helicopters.

2014—Detained for selling loose cigarettes, Eric Garner, 43, suffocates as he tells NYPD cops, “I can’t breathe.”

1979—Anastasio Somoza flees Nicaragua for Miami, bringing family caskets and much of the national treasury.

1965—An American press officer in Saigon tells Morley Safer “if you think any American official is going to tell you the truth, then you’re stupid.”

1962—The U.S. conducts its last near-ground atmospheric nuke test: the .018 kiloton “Little Feller.” A company of soldiers is marched through ground zero 26 minutes later.

1955—Lightning hits a huge mine, near Ypres since ’16. It only kills a cow.

1944—Two munitions ships explode at Port Chicago, Calif., killing 322, mostly Black bomb handlers.

1935—RIP Cudjoe Lewis, in Africatown, Mobile, Ala., last known survivor of the Atlantic slave trade.

1928—Partying with Mexican Revolution veterans, President Alvaro Obregon tells strolling caricaturist Leon Toral, “Make sure you make me look good.” Toral says, “I will,” and shoots him dead.

1877—Gov. Henry Mathews calls out a local militia company to suppress the Martinsburg, W.Va. railroad strike. It sides with strikers, instead.