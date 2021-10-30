Sat, Oct 30

2017—President Trump’s ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates are arrested on a slew of charges by the FBI.

2012—For the first time since the Ice Age, public access to the sea at Sanders Poynt in Rye is cut off by would-be Senator Bill Binnie.

2005—Pastor Kyle Lake, 33, standing in water to perform a baptism before 800 people at a Waco, Texas Baptist church, reaches for a microphone and is electrocuted.

1995—Quebec nearly votes to secede.

1990—For the first time since the Ice Age, England and Europe are connected; this time by chunnel.

1970—California Governor Ronald Reagan’s education advisor says, “We are in danger of producing an educated proletariat. That’s dynamite! We have to be selective about who we allow to go through higher education.”

1967—Martin Luther King, Jr. is arrested in Birmingham, Ala.

1961—The Soviet Union air-drops a 58-megaton H-bomb: the largest explosion in human history.

1950—Puerto Rican Nationalists begin a rebellion against U.S. rule.

1948—Smog deaths in Donora, Pa. reach 20, and 6,000 are sick.

1938—CBS Radio broadcasts “War of the Worlds.” Irresponsible newspapers spin a few isolated overreactions into a mythical national panic.

1831—Rebel slave leader Nat Turner is arrested in Virginia.