Thurs, June 30

2014—The Supreme Court rules in Hobby Lobby that people who are corporations have religious rights, too.

2003—The Army Times reports that the Bush administration wants to cut combat and family-separation pay for troops in combat zones.

1984—GOP Chairman Frank Fahrenkopf proposes adding Ronald Reagan’s face to Mt. Rushmore.

1982—With help from Ollie North, FEMA promulgates Rex 84, a plan to suspend the Constitution and put dissidents in concentration camps.

1980—The Supreme Court rules that a woman’s right to a federally-funded abortion is nullified by the religious beliefs of complete strangers.

1973—Dwight E. Stone, a Black, 24 year-old plumber’s assistant from Sacramento,under indictment for failure to appear in 1969, is the last man drafted into the U.S. Army.

1971—The Supreme Court rules that the White House cannot prevent publication of the Pentagon Papers.

1956—Two airliners collide over the Grand Canyon, killing 128 and leading to the creation of the FAA.

1928—Alabama ends a half-century of leasing out convicts as coal-miners.

1908—A meteor explodes above Tunguska, Siberia, leaving a flattened area in the forest 30 miles in diameter.

1882—Charles Guiteau goes to the gallows for assassinating President Garfield, chanting “I am going to the Lordy, I am so glad.”