Wed, Nov 2

2005—The Washington Post reveals that the CIA is protecting democracy by running a secret gulag.

2004—Warren Co., Ohio officials say a “terrorist threat” is why they’re counting votes behind locked doors.

2002—“We know he [Saddam Hussein] has chemical weapons,” says George W.[MD] Bush. (He doesn’t.)

2001—“A month into the war on Afghanistan, the hand-wringing has already begun over how long this might last,” writes the N.Y. Times’s Thomas L. Friedman. “Give war a chance.”

2000—TV in Maine reveals George W.[MD] Bush’s 1976 DUI bust.

1972—The Seafarers International Union [SIU] gives $100K to Nixon’s campaign. The Justice Dept. drops an indictment of the SIU for making illegal campaign contributions.

1967—Pres. Johnson and his “Wise Men” decide what the Vietnam War needs is more upbeat coverage.

1965—Norman Morrison, a Quaker, 31, immolates himself below Robert McNamara’s Pentagon window.

1963—The U.S.-ordered coup in Vietnam goes awry: a major and a captain assassinate President Ngo Dinh Diem and his brother Ngo Din Nhu.

1929—“The Wall Street crash,” says Business Week, “doesn’t mean that there will be any general or serious business depression.”

1920—Socialist Eugene V. Debs gets 913,693 votes for President, despite being in prison for sedition.