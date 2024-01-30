Tues, Jan 30

2005—A U.S. official reports that $9,000,000,000 is … well … sort of … missing in Iraq.

1981—An FB-111A “Aardvark” based at Pease AFB crashes near homes at Mariner’s Village, about 1.25 miles northwest of Market Square. One apartment building is destroyed; no one is injured.

1976—The Supreme Court decides that limiting campaign contributions would unfairly restrict the speech of a privileged minority group: people with unlimited amounts of money.

1972—“Bloody Sunday” in Northern Ireland: British soldiers gun down 14 Catholic civil-rights marchers.

1968—Two hundred colonels in the U.S. MACV staff attend a pool party in Saigon. “Not one … knew Tet was coming” the next day, an analyst says later.

1945—A Soviet sub sinks the MV Wilhelm Gustloff; some 9,400 drown, mostly civilians, half children.

1933—Destabilized by austerity, largely self-inflicted, Germany allows the Nazis to seize power.

1798—Called a scoundrel on the House floor by Rep. Roger Griswold [F-Conn.], Rep. Matthew Lyon [D-R-Vt.], spits in Griswold’s face.

1661—Oliver Cromwell, two years dead, is exhumed and decapitated. His head spends 20 years on a pike, and goes unburied until 1960.

1649—The limits of divine right finally dawn on Charles I, thanks to Oliver Cromwell and an executioner’s ax.