Mon, Feb 26

2020—“Within a couple of days, [Covid will be] close to zero. That’s a pretty good job we’ve done.” – #45

2015—Sen. James Inhofe [R–Okla.] conclusively proves that global warming is a hoax—or that he’s an idiot—by brandishing a snowball in the Senate.

2003—Saddam Hussein tells interviewer Dan Rather he would like to debate George W.[MD] Bush on TV.

1993—A truck bomb explodes beneath the World Trade Center in NYC; six are dead, 1,000 injured.

1991—George Herbert [Hoover] Walker Bush admits the U.S. has been supporting the Khmer Rouge.

1979—A 328-year old faith which holds that God pays no attention to Earth, and won’t until He ends it, dies out along with Philip Noakes, of Kent, England: the last Muggletonian.

1974—A Senate report says Ford Motor Co. had close ties with the Nazis.

1972—Pittston Coal’s cheap-jack dam on Buffalo Creek in West Virginia collapses killing 118, injuring 1,121, and leaving 5,000 homeless. The company ends up paying less than $15,000 per casualty.

1954—Buzzing the courthouse in Huntingdon, Tenn., U.S.A.F. Lieut. Jack Jenkins pulls up too hard. The wings of his C-119 fall off; four on board die, two on the ground are hurt.

1860—Egged on by the local newspaper, whites massacre about 150 Wiyot Indians, mostly old men, women, and children, in Humboldt County, Calif.