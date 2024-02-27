Tues, Feb 27

2019—“I fear that if [Trump] loses the election in 2020,” says his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, “there will never be a peaceful transition of power.”

2014—Senate Republicans block a bill to fund veterans health care because it would cost too much.

2001—Rep. David B. Vitter [R-La.] skips a House vote honoring 28 Desert Storm KIAs to take a call from Deborah Jeane Palfrey, the D.C. Madam.

1975—The FDA recalls a batch of 1,241 GE pacemakers—after they’ve all been implanted.

1973—The American Indian Movement occupies Wounded Knee.

1970—The New York Times reports that the U.S. Army no longer conducts illegal domestic surveillance; untrue then, and now.

1968—Walter Cronkite says on the CBS Nightly News that “we are mired in stalemate” in Vietnam.

1962—Renegade South Vietnamese pilots use U.S. planes to bomb Saigon’s Presidential Palace.

1938—Britain and France grant diplomatic recognition to General Francisco Franco’s fascist government.

1933—Nazis burn the Reichstag and blame the fire on Commies.

1902—Australian Lieutenant Harry “Breaker” Morant says to his firing squad, “Shoot straight, you bastards.”

1859—Rep. Dan Sickles [D-N.Y.] shoots D.C. District Attorney Philip Barton Key II—the son of Francis Scott Key, and his wife’s lover.