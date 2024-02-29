Thurs, Feb 29

2016—Trump’s candidacy “may not be good for America,” admits CBS boss Les Moonves, and the race is a “circus;” but, “it’s damn good for CBS…money’s rolling in, this is fun.”

2000—New Hampshire’s own Doris “Granny D” Haddock ends a 14-month, 3,200 mile walk across America at the U.S. Capitol, where she denounces money in politics.

1972—Columnist Jack Anderson reports that ITT “donated” $400,000 to the Republican Party in exchange for a favorable Justice Department ruling.

1968—The National Advisory [Kerner] Commission on Civil Disorders says the U.S. is “moving toward two societies, one black, one white—separate and unequal.”

1960—JFK proclaims a fake “missile gap” during his presidential campaign.

1940—Hattie McDaniel is awarded an Oscar for playing “Mammy” in Gone With the Wind, but is asked to sit in the back of the room.

1924—Veterans Bureau chief [& Phillips Exeter grad] Charles R. Forbes is indicted for defrauding the government of $250 million.

1704—French and Indians, seeking a church bell stolen by a profiteer, massacre 47 settlers in Deerfield, Mass.

1692—The first accusations of witchcraft are lodged in Salem, Mass.

1504—Chris Columbus uses his knowledge of an impending eclipse to defraud Jamaicans of supplies.

468—Death of Pope Hilarius.