Wed, Feb 28

2003—A former gay male escort begins attending White House press briefings with his official pass issued under the pseudonym “Jeff Gannon.”

1997—That blue dress gets soiled.

1993—The ATF tries to serve a warrant on a religious community in Waco. It does not go well.

1947—Hooligans in Taiwan riot over routine government corruption. Koumintang troops—brave anti-Communists—justly massacre thousands.

1921—The Kronstadt Rebellion against bolshevism begins in Russia. “Shoot them down like partridges,” orders Leon Trotsky.

1913—Denied information and cooperation, Congress’ Pujo Commission nevertheless finds that a Money Trust runs Wall Street. N.Y. Times: “Move along, nothing to see here.”

1893—Birth of Ben Hecht, newspaperman and author of The Front Page.

1877—The U.S. seizes the Black Hills, in violation of a treaty.

1854—A group of political activists meet in Ripon, Wisc.; they may or may not found the GOP.

1844—On the Potomac, during a VIP cruise aboard U.S.S. Princeton, Secretary of the Navy T.W. Gilmer pulls the lanyard to fire a huge untested gun. It explodes, killing him, the Secretary of State, and four others.

1840—Joshua V. Hines begins publishing Signs of the Times, a newspaper devoted to William Miller’s Doomsday prophecies.