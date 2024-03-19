Tues, March 19

2023—The presses of the Portsmouth Herald go silent after running their final locally-printed edition.

2011—The U.S. and France attack Libya—for its own good, of course.

2003—George W.[MD] Bush starts his pre-emptive war; 40 Tomahawk missiles hit residential Baghdad.

1987—Ed “Meese is a Pig” Meese endorses drug testing for schoolteachers.

1983—On “Diff’rent Strokes,” Nancy Reagan tells “a true story” about “Charlie.” “Burned out on marijuana” at 14, he “brutally beats” Sis when she won’t steal to buy him weed.

1954—The U.S. government burns books by Wilhelm Reich.

1948—Nobel Prize winner Mme. Irene Joliot-Curie is released from detention on Ellis Island; her work against fascism made her suspect.

1945—Off Japan, Kamikaze attacks kill 800 sailors on the U.S.S. Franklin.

1937—Clarence “Frogman” Henry is born in New Orleans.

1935—Over 100 are injured in a Harlem riot. A study suppressed by Mayor LaGuardia blames police brutality.

1916—Eight U.S. Army biplanes go after Pancho Villa.

1840—Sixty-five Comanche men, women, and children attend a San Antonio peace conference; 35 are killed by Anglos and 30 imprisoned.

1777—Moses Dunbar, found guilty of recruiting for the British, is hanged in Hartford, Conn. His father, a patriot, offers to supply the rope.