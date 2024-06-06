Wed, June 5

2013—News outlets reveal that the NSA, under a Top Secret court order, has been Hoovering™ up the phone records of millions of Americans.

2008—Despite Mayoral objections and a lack of public hearings, Blackwater opens a training facility in San Diego; a judge says Blackwater’s a person whose rights must not be violated.

2003—Two top editors at the New York Times resign in disgrace. Inexplicably, many other journos do not.

1989—One man stops a line of tanks in Tiananmen Square, for a while.

1976—In Idaho, the $100 million federal Teton Dam fails, killing 14 and causing $2 billion in damages.

1970—Nixon orders the bosses of the CIA, DIA, NSA, and FBI: stop these dissidents. Eventually this backfires.

1969—Taken three weeks earlier, at a cost of 72 American lives and 372 Purple Hearts, Ap Bia Mountain, aka Hamburger Hill, is abandoned.

1968—RFK is fatally shot in Los Angeles. The LAPD convinces the gullible that Sirhan Sirhan did it, alone.

1967—Israel attacks Egypt and Syria. The Six Day War begins.

1965—The State Department admits that U.S. troops are engaged in combat in Vietnam.

1943—GIs and zoot-suited Hispanics rumble all over Los Angeles.

1862—France gains sovereignty over three Vietnamese provinces under the Treaty of Saigon and the time-honored principle that might makes right.