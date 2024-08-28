A Reader Comments…

As you mentioned here, this year marks the 75th anniversary of the Peekskill Riots, a pivotal event in our country’s civil rights history. In celebration of the life and legacy of Paul Robeson (famous African-American athlete, singer, actor, and advocate for the civil rights of people around the world, awarded a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award, as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame) and to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Peekskill Riots, The Living Artist Society will present a program called “Here I Stand,” named after Paul Robeson’s seminal book of the same title.

The program will consist of two performances: a fundraising Gala on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at the Hollow Brook Golf Club, 1060 Oregon Road in Cortlandt Manor, NY, and a community concert on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, 1008 Brown Street in Peekskill, NY.

The performances will feature Mark S. Doss, a Grammy Award-winning bass-baritone who has graced renowned stages worldwide, including Milan’s Teatro alla Scala, Turnin’s Teatro Regio, and Lyric Opera of Chicago, with accompaniment from Pegasus: The Orchestra.

Paul Robeson was a cherished 20th century artist as well as a figure of international importance in civil rights history. In 1949, Robeson came to sing for peace at an outdoor concert outside of Peekskill to benefit the Harlem chapter of the Civil Rights Congress. Even though there was a threat of violence, Robeson and about 20,000 people from the concert showed up in solidarity. The concert’s repercussions became known as the Peekskill Riots, a vital moment in history where violence was sparked by racism and antisemitism, leaving hundreds of people severely injured and setting the stage for what would become the civil rights movement.

The program will shed light on the riots and celebrate Robeson’s legacy as an iconic artist and advocate for civil rights. The goal of the community focused concerts is to create and engage in ongoing dialogue and support as well as educate the next generation of future leaders. The mission is to inspire future peacemakers to challenge injustice and champion equality following in the footsteps of Paul Robeson.

