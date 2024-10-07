Mon, Oct 7

2020—The nation is mesmerized during the Vice Presidential debate, as a fly takes a stroll on Mike Pence’s hair.

2016—The Washington Post releases a videotape on which the GOP Presidential candidate brags about grabbing women by their genitals. Hours later, hacked emails of his opponent’s campaign chairman are released.

2004—George W.[MD] Bush and Dick “Dick” Cheney do the bait-and-switch: so what if Saddam didn’t have WMDs—he cheated on oil-for-food.

2001—“Operation Enduring Freedom” begins with the CIA botching the first-ever drone strike; Taliban chief Mullah Omar gets away.

1996—Fox News begins broadcasting mass quantities of insidious swill.

1985—Attorney General Ed “Meese is a Pig” Meese explains that “Miranda only helps guilty defendants,” because “if a person is innocent of a crime, then he is not a suspect.”

1985—Stop illegal meddling in Nicaragua? No, the Reagan administration pulls the U.S. out of the World Court.

1916—Georgia Tech coach John Heisman, ego bruised by a b-ball loss to Cumberland, says he’ll sue if their disbanded Bulldogs won’t play. Result: a 222-0 win. How sporting.

1756—Daniel Fowle and enslaved pressman Primus X begin printing The New Hampshire Gazette in Portsmouth. It achieves national seniority in 1839 when the Maryland Gazette [founded 1727] folds.