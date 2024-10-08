Tues, Oct 8

2004—American warplanes miss Abu Musab al Zarqawi but kill 13 people at a wedding instead.

1991—House Speaker Tom Foley [D-Wash.] says the Sergeant-at-Arms will fix no more traffic tickets for Reps.

1985—Dining at the White House, President Reagan “praises incessantly” his guest’s most recent work of art: Rambo: First Blood, Part II.

1974—Undermined by Mafioso Michele Sindona, pal of President Nixon’s Treasury Secretary David Kennedy, Franklin National Bank goes bust.

1969—A three-day riot branded “Days of Rage” begins in Chicago.

1968—Washington, D.C. riots after police shoot a Black man.

1967—Ernesto “Che” Guevara is captured by Bolivian troops led by the CIA’s Felix Rodriguez.

1955—“The nations of the world will have to unite” warns loopy General Douglas MacArthur, “for the next war will be an interplanetary war.”

1942—Shot down on a mission for which he volunteered, Capt. Harl Pease, of Plymouth, N.H., is beheaded by his Japanese captors.

1918—In the Argonne, ex-pacifist Cpl. Alvin C. York kills 25 German soldiers and captures 132.

1871—According to myth, a cow starts a fire that burns Chicago and kills 200. Meanwhile, Peshtigo, Wisc. burns completely and 600 die.

1775—Washington and his generals decide: no Negroes in their Army.