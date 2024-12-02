Mon, Dec 2

2020—Roger Stone says that to help steal the election, North Korean boats brought bogus ballots into the U.S. through harbors in Maine.

1986—Pres. Ronald Reagan says he can’t remember what he knew about Iran-Contra, or when he knew it.

1984—Union Carbide’s Bhopal, India plant kills 16,000. Union Carbide is forced to pay $14,000 in fines.

1980—Lyndon LaRouche’s Executive Intelligence Review breaks the story of the “October Surprise.”

1980—U.S.-backed death squads murder four nuns in El Salvador.

1956—Granma lands 82 rebels in Cuba. Only 12 make it to the Sierra Maestra, but that was enough.

1954—The Senate votes to “condemn” Joe McCarthy. N.H. Senator Styles Bridges is one of 22 “No” votes.

1949—The U.S.A.F. asks GE workers at Hanford, Wash. to turn off air filters for a test. Oops—twice the intended amount of radiation gets out.

1946—In Oakland, 100,000 hold a General Strike. Two days later Teamster boss Dave Beck sells them out.

1943—The USS Sailfish, formerly the Squalus, sinks the Japanese carrier Chuyo near Truk. Aboard Chuyo are 21 survivors from the USS Sculpin, which had aided in the 1939 rescue of the Squalus; only one of them survives.

1942—Leo Szilard says to Enrico Fermi, after their atomic pile in Chicago achieves a self-sustaining chain reaction, it’s a “black day in … history.”