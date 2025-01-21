Tues, Jan 21

2010—The Supreme Court flaunts its supremacy by ruling, in Citizens United, that wealthy corporations are entitled to political domination over the less-endowed, i.e., ordinary citizens.

2001—With George W.[MD] Bush duly sworn in, Paul Wolfowitz, Ahmad Chalaby, Doug Feith and other neocons meet at Richard Perle’s home to plot a regime change in Iraq.

2001—Ignoring the jeers of 20,000 demonstrators, the New York Times “reports” George W.[MD] Bush may usher in a “new era of… social justice.”

1997—Newt Gingrich becomes the first Speaker of the House to be disciplined for unethical behavior.

1996—Bill and Monica enjoy their fifth illicit encounter.

1977—Pres. Carter issues a blanket pardon to all Vietnam draft dodgers.

1968—The NVA begins a 78-day siege of U.S. Marines at Khe Sanh. Outnumbered five to one and suffering 737 KIA/MIA, Marines prevail.

1968—A heater SNAFU ignites unauthorized foam seats aboard a B-52 over Greenland. It crashes, scattering parts of four H-bombs—which are barred by treaty with Denmark.

1946—The largest strike in U.S. history begins: 750,000 steelworkers walk out. A month later, workers win.

1867—A San Francisco cop foolishly arrests Emperor Norton I; civic unrest naturally ensues. The Police Chief apologizes to the Emperor, and officers begin to salute him on the street.