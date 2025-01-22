Wed, Jan 22

2008—Sticklers list 935 instances of “orchestrated deception” about Iraq from the Bush #43 administration.

1997—Walking in a Tulsa park, Lottie Williams is hit on the shoulder by a small falling chunk of a Delta rocket.

1987—Charged with fraud, Pennsylvania Treasurer Budd Dwyer blows his brains out on live TV.

1973—The Supreme Court issues its Roe v. Wade decision.

1961—Iberian leftists hijack the luxury liner Santa Maria as a first step towards deposing Portugese dictator Salazar and establishing democracy.

1959—Ordered to dig coal under the Susquehanna with no means to gauge clearance, 12 miners end up drowned.

1958—The FBI, developing a program to read Americans’ mail, discovers the CIA is already doing that.

1957—George “The Mad Bomber” Metesky, stiffed on a worker’s comp claim, is arrested in New York for planting 30 bombs over 16 years.

1945—Arthur Kasherman becomes the third muckraking Minneapolis newspaperman in 11 years to be shot dead on the street.

1932—El Salvadoran authorities begin settling a peasant uprising; over six months they murder 25,000.

1920—Civil libertarians report that the Army is torturing conscientious objectors on Alcatraz.

1862—President John Tyler is buried in Richmond, Va.; his coffin is draped with a Confederate flag.