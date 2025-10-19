2005—Diagnosed with terminal cancer, a woman requests a refund of a down payment on some real estate. Sen. Judd Gregg (R-N.H.)., a recent Powerball winner ($853K), says “No.”

2005—Saddam Hussein goes on trial in Baghdad for crimes against humanity and pissing off Bushes.

2000—George W.[MD] Bush says at the Al Smith Dinner, “This is an impressive crowd, the haves and the have-mores. Some people call you the elite. I call you my base.”

1998—Shortly before his likely re-election, Tennessee Senator Tommy Burks [D] is murdered by his middle-name-changing opponent, Byron Low Tax Looper [R].

1987—Computers say stocks are too damn high—the Dow drops 22 pct.

1982—Automaker John DeLorean is arrested with 59 lbs. of coke.

1972—Philippine police shoot and kill Kinshichi Kozuka, Japan’s penultimate WW II holdout.

1969—Bribe-accepting Veep Spiro “Ted” Agnew denounces “an effete corps of impudent snobs who characterize themselves as intellectuals.”

1936—Watertown, Mass. becomes the first town to fingerprint its high school students.

1935—At the AFL convention in Atlantic City, UBC boss “Big Bill” Hutcheson calls UMW chief John L. Lewis a “bastard.” Lewis leaps onstage, punches “Big Bill” in the face, re-lights his cigar, and sits back down.