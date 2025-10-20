Mon, Oct 20

2011—Libya’s ex-Brotherly Leader Muammar Ghadaffi is dispatched—very rudely—by victorious rebels.

2005—Sen. Judd Gregg [R-N.H.] votes against increasing Federal home heating aid for the poor.

1990—Americans in 22 cities protest the impending Gulf War.

1983—Reagan inks the Conn. Indian Land Claims Settlement Act recognizing the Mashantucket Pequots.

1973—After A.G. Eliot Richardson and Deputy A.G. William Ruckelshaus refuse on principle to comply with President Nixon’s order to fire Special Prosecuter Archibald Cox, Solicitor General Robert Bork, who is not so encumbered, complies.

1967—Roger Patterson and Robert Gimlin shoot 24 feet of film purporting to show a Sasquatch walking along a streambed in northern California.

1947—HUAC opens hearings on commie influence in Hollywood; two big rats: R. Reagan & W. Disney.

1944—Two natural gas tanks explode in Cleveland with 1/6th of the force of the Hiroshima bomb, killing 130.

1935—The Red Army’s 6,000 mile “Long March” ends in Shanxi.

1930—William Kogut, while incarcerated on Death Row at San Quentin, kills himself with a pipe bomb made from playing cards.

1842—Thinking the U.S. is at war with Mexico, Commodore Thomas Jones’ Marines seize Monterey, Calif. Jones apologizes the next day.