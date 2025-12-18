Thurs, Dec 18

2020—Dolt #45’s lame duck brain trust holds a boozy, shouty, six-hour sedition-fest in the White House.

2019—Donald Trump is impeached.

2005—“Not only can we win the war in Iraq,” says George W.[MD] Bush 962 days after Mission Accomplished, “we’re winning the war in Iraq.”

2004—“America’s Most Wanted’s” John Walsh says he most wants brothers Jahbir and Alfonso Fowle.

2000—“If this were a dictatorship,” says George W.[MD] Bush on CNN, “it’d be a heck of a lot easier, just so long as I’m the dictator.”

1996—G-Man Earl Pitts is arrested for moonlighting for the KGB.

1975—A week-long visit from the Santa Claus Army culminates at a Copenhagen department store: 100 costumed anarchists give gifts taken right from the shelf, until cops nix the fun.

1957—Neon signs and car lots get their first jolt of nuke-generated juice.

1946—Eddie Rickenbacker flies a DC-3 over Broadway so Damon Runyon Jr. can scatter his father’s ashes.

1941—Outnumbered 10 to one, U.S. forces lose Guam to the Japanese.

1917—Prohibition, also known as the Organized Crime Job Creation Act, goes to the states for ratification.

1907—An explosion kills 361 coal miners in Monongah, W. Va.

1867—Differing track widths cause a train to derail in Angola, N.Y. One wooden car drops 40 feet and catches fire; 49 passengers burn to death.