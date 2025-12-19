Fri, Dec 19

2020—Loser: “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”

1998—As Bill Clinton is being impeached for some hanky-panky, Speaker-elect Bob Livingston resigns to cover up a bit of his own.

1997—Real headline, N.Y. Times: “C.I.A. Says It Has Found No Link Between Itself and Crack Trade”.

1974—Norris Cotton finagles a bill giving New Hampshire’s senior Senator the right in perpetuity to commandeer Daniel Webster’s old desk.

1946—The Viet Minh begin kicking the French out of Indo-China.

1944—Primarily due to bad generalship, two-thirds of the 106th Infantry, comprising 8,000 men, must surrender during the Battle of the Bulge.

1941—Ex-corporal Hitler takes direct command of the German Army.

1923—Klansmen burn a cross and explode 12 bombs on the campus of the University of Dayton. It’s Catholic.

1910—Spurred on by the Baltimore Sun, that city mandates the racial segregation of residential areas.

1907—An explosion kills 239 coal miners, many minors, in Smithton, Pa.

1865—South Carolina passes a law requiring all Black “servants” to sign contracts with their “masters” and be “polite” while working dawn-to-dusk.

1777—George Washington’s bedraggled army arrives at Valley Forge, Pa.

1776—Thomas Paine’s American Crisis is first published; “These are the times that try men’s souls….”