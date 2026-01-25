2005—Conservative columnist Maggie Gallagher admits she accepted $21,500 from the Bush Administration for plugging its proposals.

2004—Senator John McCain confirms to Vermin Supreme that Karl Rove dynamited the Old Man of the Mountain “in a fit of anger” over McCain’s defeat of George W.[MD] Bush in the 2000 N.H. Primary.

2002—White House Counsel Alberto Gonzales advises the Bush Administration that it’s legal to ignore the Geneva Conventions.

2002—Veep Dick “Dick” Cheney asks Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle to limit investigations into the events of 9/11.

1996—Billy Bailey, the 19th of 23 children raised in a two-room shack, is killed by the State of Delaware. He’s the last American to be hanged by law.

1995—Aides to notorious drunkard Boris Yeltsin, getting a message about a rocket test gone wrong, hand him Russia’s “nuclear suitcase.”

1979—At a Ford plant in Flat Rock, Mich., Robert Williams, 25, becomes the first human killed by a robot.

1927—J. Frank Norris of Fort Worth, a Baptist preacher who fatally shot an unarmed man, is acquitted of murder.

1926—In Passaic, N.J. 16,000 textile workers go out on strike.

1911—Sam “The Banana King” Zemurray’s mercs kill 600 Honduran troops at the Battle of La Ceiba. Their machine gun tactics are soon copied.