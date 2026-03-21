Tues, March 17

2017—Arguing Apocalypse Now in the Oval with ’Nam vets, Dolt #45 confuses Agent Orange with napalm.

2008—His high-priced hooker habit exposed, N.Y. Gov. E. Spitzer resigns.

2007—Navy Times: before he was a U.S.M.C. Cpl. and Fox News reporter, Matt Sanchez was a gay porn star.

2004—To honor St. Patrick, narcs and off-duty cops duke it out in Paddy’s parking lot at the Tradeport.

2003—George W.[MD] Bush tells Saddam Hussein that Iraq isn’t big enough for the both of them, giving the varmint 48 hours to vamoose.

1976—Candidate Jimmy Carter marches in New York’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, wearing a button saying “England Get Out Of Ireland.”

1960—Genial ol’ Ike signs off on a clandestine plan to violently overthrow the government of Cuba.

1924—Siding with tobacco companies over the Senate, the FTC, and the public, SCOTUS bestows 4th Amendment rights on corporations.

1923—Waterbury cops halt a meeting, preventing editor Carlo Tresca from reading the Connecticut Constitution’s Declaration of Rights.

1922—Washington, D.C.’s suburbs are littered with racist propaganda dropped by the Klan from a biplane.

1921—Checka officers use machine guns to encourage Bolshevik troops to charge across the iced-over Neva River into machine gun fire from rebellious sailors at Kronstadt.