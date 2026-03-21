Wed, March 18

2006—Barnstead, N.H. bans corporations from exporting groundwater and denies them personhood.

2004—At Gilley’s, Portsmouth narcs and off-duty cops hold round two of a fight begun at Paddy’s on St. Pat’s Day.

2003—“Why should we hear about body bags and death and how many?” asks First Mom Barbara Bush. “It’s not relevant…why should I waste my beautiful mind on something like that?”

1997—A road rage shootout between undercover L.A.P.D. cops leaves one of them dead in an SUV owned by Death Row Records’ “Suge” Knight’s wife. Exposure of massive corruption at the Rampart Division ensues.

1990—Fake cops bluff guards and steal Rembrandts and a Vermeer from Boston’s Gardner Museum.

1970—Columbia Eagle mutineers C. McKay and A. Glatkowski are jailed in Cambodia after a pro-U.S. coup.

1970—Offered a 4% raise while inflation is at 5.8%, postal workers stage a wildcat strike; after a week they win.

1969—The U.S. begins secretly and illegally bombing Cambodia.

1953—Cowed by Sen. Joe McCarthy [R-Scotch], the State Dept. vows books by “suspect” authors will be purged from its overseas libraries.

1938—New Nazi laws loosen restrictions on gun ownership, later NRA propaganda notwithstanding.

1937—In oil-rich New London, Texas, a school saving money by heating with un-scented gas explodes; 300 die.