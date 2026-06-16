Tues, June 16

2020—The Wall Street Journal publishes Mike Pence’s op-ed, “There Isn’t a Coronavirus Second Wave.”

2015—At Trump Tower, 240 actors each earn $50 for watching a cancelled TV character ride a gilded escalator.

2000—The Energy Department discovers two missing Top Secret computer hard drives in a location which had previously been searched twice.

1992—Reagan Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger is indicted for lying to Congress, but is soon pardoned.

1966—Stokely Carmichael, continuing the March Against Fear as James Meredith recuperates from an assassination attempt, introduces “Black Power” to our national lexicon.

1944—South Carolina kills George J. Stinney Jr. He’s Black, 14, and weighs 90 lbs. His three-hour trial had an all-white jury. He sits on phone books so the electrodes can reach him.

1943—Charlie Chaplin, 54, marries Oona O’Neill, 18; only his death in 1977 does them part.

1918—Eugene V. Debs delivers an anti-draft speech in Canton, Ohio that is so stirring and effective he is later charged with ten counts of sedition.

1858—Lincoln’s “House Divided” speech name-drops N.H.’s Franklin Pierce—and not in a good way.

1857—A riot erupts between New York City’s two police departments. Corrupt Democratic Mayor Fernando Wood’s recently-abolished Municipal Police retains its hold on City Hall.