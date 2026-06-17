Wed, June 17

2017—Brass on the USS Fitzgerald get their nimble destroyer rammed by a container ship; 7 enlisted sailors die, three are injured, repairs bill: $367M.

1971—“I want it implemented on a thievery basis,” President Nixon tells aides. “Goddamn it, get in [to the Brookings Institution] and get those files [that might reveal my treasonous interference with the Paris Peace talks]. Blow the safe and get it.” Also today: Nixon declares that drugs are “Public Enemy No. 1.” By “drugs,” he means leftists, hippies, and Blacks.

1967—Defense Secretary Robert Strange McNamara commissions a secret history of the Vietnam War.

1933—Syphilitic former sheriff and WWI hero Verne Miller, with three armed pals, tries to spring Frank “Jelly” Nash, a safe-cracker. Nash, in the custody of four G-Men and three cops at Union Station in K.C., Mo., ends up dead, as do a G-Man and three cops.

1932—The Senate votes not to pay bonuses owed to thousands of Great War vets massed outside the Capitol, setting the stage for a violent rout.

1930—Hoover signs Smoot-Hawley bill; its tariffs ensure a Great Depression. Despite this clear warning, #47 makes the same mistake 95 years later.

1775—At Bunker Hill, using powder pilfered from Portsmouth’s Fort William and Mary, New Hampshiremen under Gen. John Stark—and some others, of course—kill one of every four British Army officers in America.