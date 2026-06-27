Sat, June 27

2018—Donald Trump’s banker’s father announces he’s creating a vacancy on the Supreme Court by retiring.

2015—Bree Newsom scales a pole at the South Carolina State House and removes the Confederate battle flag.

2006—Pinkos in the Senate block a Flag Protection Amendment.®

1995—Days after Rep. John Boehner [R-Ohio] handed out tobacco lobby checks on the floor of the House, tobacco price supports are extended.

1986—Losing Nicaragua v U.S., the U.S. tells the International Court of Justice, “You’re not the boss of me.”

1973—Reading Nixon’s “Enemies List” on-air, Dan Schorr learns he’s on it.

1954—U.S.-backed rebels napalm a British cargo ship while overthrowing Guatemala’s democratic government.

1950—President Syngman Rhee, our ally, orders South Korean MPs to eliminate leftists. Thousands are massacred; Rhee blames commies.

1934—The National Housing Act makes FHA home mortgages affordable—for white Americans only.

1863—Confederate raiders seize the Caleb Cushing, a revenue cutter, from Portland (Me.) Harbor. Union soldiers commandeer steamers, engaging the rebels 20 miles out. The rebs torch the Cushing before surrendering.

1863—“Old Douglas,” a pack camel imported a decade earlier by Jefferson Davis, is killed by a Yankee sharpshooter during the Seige of Vicksburg. Starving rebels eat his remains.