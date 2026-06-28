Sun, June 28

2018—A Trump supporter with a grudge and a shotgun kills five in the Capital Gazette [Md.] newsroom.

2005—Operation Red Wings goes sideways: 19 U.S. special operators die in Afghanistan’s Korengal Valley, including Daniel R. Healy of Exeter, N.H. It’s the greatest single loss for U.S. special ops since WW II.

1994—The Department of Energy admits hundreds of U.S. citizens were used as unwitting guinea pigs in radiation experiments during the Cold War.

1972—Nixon says no new draftees will be sent to Vietnam, further eroding an anti-war movement already weakened by the lottery.

1971—Muhammad Ali’s conviction for draft evasion is overturned.

1969—Gays and lesbians battle cops at the Stonewall Inn in N.Y.C.

1968—LBJ OKs a Democratic bill converting Memorial and Veterans Days into three-day weekends.

1943—The Sub-chaser PC-815 fires target rounds at the Coronado Islands, off San Diego; Mexican Coast Guardsmen stationed there object. The ship’s captain, Lt. L. Ron Hubbard [yes, him] is relieved of duty.

1919—The Treaty of Versailles puts an end to World War I on terms that eventually result in World War II.

1689—Retaliating for a massacre he conducted 13 years earlier, Abenakis kill Maj. Richard Waldron of Dover with his own sword; 22 other Anglos die, too, and 29 are sold into slavery.