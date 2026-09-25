Fri, Sept 25

2025—The Presidential Sharpie scribbles on NSDM-7, re-defining reality. Now if you don’t love America, Christianity, or capitalism enough – or if you love immigrants too much – you’re fomenting political violence.

2007—Because Judge Sharon Keller refuses to work overtime, Texas gets to kill Michael Richard on schedule.

2002—Disregarding facts, George W.[MD] Bush says, “You can’t distinguish between al-Qaeda and Saddam when you talk about the war on terror.”

1966—The White Sox beat the Yankees 4-1, at Yankee Stadium. Attendance is 413, the lowest ever.

1961—State Rep. E.H. Hurst murders Black voting advocate Herbert Lee at mid-day in Magnolia, Miss. Coroner’s jury: “justifiable homicide.”

1959—The U.S. Navy loses a nuclear depth charge in Puget Sound. Fortunately it’s lacking a fissile core.

1957—Nine Black kids get to enter Little Rock High School, courtesy of the President and the 101st Airborne.

1945—Vietnamese of all factions massacre French civilians in Saigon.

1926—Henry Ford announces the eight-hour, five-day work week.

1915—At Loos, France, British forces release 150 tons of chlorine gas towards German troops. To their chagrin, the wind then shifts.

1789—The Bill of Rights passes.

1662—Portsmouth adopts a bounty: £5 for every wolf killed whose head is “nayle[d] upon the meeting house.”