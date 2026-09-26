Sat, Sept 26

2022—Mysterious forces sabotage Russia’s NordStream gas pipeline.

2016—“We’ve got a couple things up our sleeve that should turn this thing around,” says Rudy Giuliani, two days before Jim Comey reveals the Clinton email investigation is on again.

2001—Six or eight CIA spooks invade Afghanistan in a Soviet Mi-17 helicopter with $3 million cash.

1983—Lieutenant Colonel Stanislav Petrov disregards Red Army computers showing attacking American nuclear missiles. For thus averting World War III, Col. Petrov is reprimanded.

1950—A U.S. Navy minesweeper begins six days of spraying live bacteria into the air two miles upwind of San Francisco; 800K citizens get a dose.

1945—Mistaking him for a French officer, Viet Minh in Saigon kill OSS Lieut. Col. Peter Dewey. Days before he had filed a report saying the U.S. “ought to clear out of Southeast Asia.”

1933—The same day G-Men arrest Machine Gun Kelly, ten men escape from an Indiana prison using guns smuggled in by John Dillinger.

1918—The Battle of the Meuse-Argonne begins, the last great battle of the War to End All Wars.

1908—Józef Piłsudski, Poland’s future Chief of State, loots a Russian mail train to fund a revolution.

1901—Lincoln’s body is viewed before being covered with two tons of concrete. Among 23 present is Fleetwood Linley, 13, who lives until 1963.