To the Editor:

In the New Hampshire primaries, more than 4,000 Democrats voted for Chris Sununu as a write-in. But Sununu is not the moderate they think he is.

“I’m a Trump guy through and through,” Sununu boasts. He takes money and advice from the fossil fuel industry. His 77 vetoes diminish your rights, take money out of your pocket, and put you in danger from a runaway climate.

Many New Hampshire residents work multiple jobs in the struggle to pay bills on a minimum wage of $7.25/hour. Sununu twice vetoed bills attempting a modest increase to $10/hour.

We are in a pandemic, with no paid family and medical leave, which Sununu vetoed twice.

As we witness raging wildfires, flooding, droughts, Sununu vetoes bills that address climate change. “No” to energy efficiency; “no” to towns generating their own renewable energy—at a loss of hundreds of jobs, and millions of dollars to taxpayers, businesses, and towns.

Our safety? He vetoed the bill preventing unauthorized people from carrying firearms into schools; he vetoed a suicide prevention measure.

What of democracy itself? Sununu vetoed bills to address gerrymandering, and to streamline absentee voting.

We all work hard to choose the best people on our ballots, to legislate for us in Concord.

Our efforts are pointless if we vote for Sununu. Seventy-seven times, he undid the courageous work of our elected officials with his vetoes.

Please vote for Dan Feltes—he has worked tirelessly across the aisle for our health, safety, climate and economy. Learn more at https://danfeltesnh.com.

Susan Richman

Durham, N.H.

Susan:

Our Governor is a chip off the old block—hence the need to de-elect him.

The Editor