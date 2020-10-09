The New Court’s Agenda

To the Editor:

I continue to believe that we all deserve healthcare, racial and class equity, a livable earth, to live safely without guns to resolve our disputes, and that women have the right to decide issues related to our own bodies.

In the September 20th Boston Sunday Globe (p. A15) Cass Sunstein, a professor at Harvard Law School, wrote about the issues to be decided soon by the U.S. Supreme Court: healthcare; climate change regulations; women’s reproductive rights; affirmative action programs; and the independence of a number of agencies such as the Federal Reserve Board, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and others. I read elsewhere that gun rights cases will be decided soon as well. Obviously, these issues will be affected by the current administration’s rush to appoint Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And who knows how any of this will unfold now that the President and the First Lady have tested positive for coronavirus?

What’s clear is that making the world a just place for us all will take work! And making sure we vote!

Judy Ullman

Portsmouth, N.H.