Mon, Oct 12

1972—A race riot aboard the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk injures 47.

1970—Lieut. William Calley is court-martialled for 102 murders.

1968—Active-duty Navy nurse Susan Schnall, in uniform, drops anti-war leaflets from a plane onto five military bases in San Francisco Bay.

1964—JFK’s very close friend Mary Pinchot Meyer is murdered under the murkiest of circumstances.

1964—Suspected by CIA counter-intel chief James Jesus Angleton of being a spy, Canadian diplomat John Watkins is interrogated to death in a Montreal hotel room.

1961—The FBI launches a “Socialist Worker Disruption Program.”

1960—Otoya Yamaguchi, 17, a right-winger, runs a sword through Inejiro Asanuma, leader of the Socialists, during a televised debate.

1945—Corporal Desmond Doss, a medic and conscientious objector, becomes the first non-combatant to receive the Medal of Honor.

1923—Thousands of Ku Klux Klansmen hold a rally in Portland, Maine.

1920—Rev. J. Holmes is arrested in Mt. Vernon, N.Y, for publicly reading the Constitution without a permit.

1917—Passchendaele begins: 13,000 Allied casualties, no advance.

1492—A lost European begins oppressing native Americans.

1131—A black pig darts from a Paris dung heap and trips a horse, killing the rider: King Philip of France, 15.