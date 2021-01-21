Tues, Jan 19

2004—Weeks after telling Chris Matthews, “we’re going to break up the giant media enterprises,” Howard Dean addresses a screaming crowd in Iowa. Video techs create a clip using sound from his mike only, which makes him sound unhinged. It is aired 633 times over the next four days.

2001—On his last full day in office, Bill Clinton admits he perjured himself when he denied having sex with “that woman,” Monica Lewinsky.

1996—Hollywood producer Don Simpson [Crimson Tide], 52, succumbs to his $2,000/day drug habit.

1985—At the Houston Astrodome, 35,000 watch Canadian daredevil Karel Soucek’s 180-foot barrel drop go wrong; he dies hours later.

1968—The AEC sets off an H-bomb 90 miles from its usual test site in an attempt to placate Howard Hughes. Alas, the site is unsuitable.

1920—The ACLU is founded.

1915—Two Britons are killed and three injured in the first Zeppelin attack of WW I.

1915—Factory guards in Roosevelt, N.J. shoot 20 rioting strikers.

1847—Charles Bent, the new Territorial Governor of New Mexico, is scalped at his Taos home in front of his wife and children.

1810—Portsmouth’s temperature drops 50 degrees overnight.

1570—In Linlithgow, the Earl of Moray becomes the first man to be assassinated with a firearm.